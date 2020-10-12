Michigan Supreme Court denies extension of Governor Whitmer’s executive orders

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Supreme Court has denied a request by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to extend her executive orders until Oct. 30. Whitmer’s office said she had made the request to give her administration time to transition safely.

The court denied the governor’s request for a 28-day extension, saying its Oct. 2 decision, which struck down a 1945 law Whitmer used to issue wide reaching executive orders related to COVID-19, must take immediate effect.

Since the Supreme Court ruling, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has replaced much of the orders under it’s own authority. The executive orders by the MDHHS put in place new mask mandates, restrictions on capacities for businesses and restrictions on public gatherings.

Whitmer’s executive orders affected more than matters directly tied to public health, however. They included a temporary expansion of the number of weeks jobless workers can claim unemployment, and also allowed city council meetings to be broadcast through social media with virtual public attendence rather than gathering in-person to allow the public to physically attend as required by the Open Meetings Act.

The Michigan House of Representatives will consider an unemployment bill to replace Whitmer’s overruled executive order, and as of now there is no known plans for a workaround to the executive order pertaining to the Open Meetings Act.

