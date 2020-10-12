Advertisement

Michigan Supreme Court denies extension of Governor Whitmer’s executive orders

(Michigan Office of the Governor via AP File)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Supreme Court has denied a request by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to extend her executive orders until Oct. 30. Whitmer’s office said she had made the request to give her administration time to transition safely.

The court denied the governor’s request for a 28-day extension, saying its Oct. 2 decision, which struck down a 1945 law Whitmer used to issue wide reaching executive orders related to COVID-19, must take immediate effect.

Since the Supreme Court ruling, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has replaced much of the orders under it’s own authority. The executive orders by the MDHHS put in place new mask mandates, restrictions on capacities for businesses and restrictions on public gatherings.

Whitmer’s executive orders affected more than matters directly tied to public health, however. They included a temporary expansion of the number of weeks jobless workers can claim unemployment, and also allowed city council meetings to be broadcast through social media with virtual public attendence rather than gathering in-person to allow the public to physically attend as required by the Open Meetings Act.

The Michigan House of Representatives will consider an unemployment bill to replace Whitmer’s overruled executive order, and as of now there is no known plans for a workaround to the executive order pertaining to the Open Meetings Act.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Studio 10 first half hour

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

Woman loses leg after dirt bike crash

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
Sava Treloar grew up riding dirt bikes.

News

Jackson Public Schools Superintendent expected to get raise after layoffs

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
The layoffs were part of budget cuts caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Health officials confirm 1,611 new coronavirus cases in schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of October 12, Michigan health officials are now tracking coronavirus outbreaks occurring in schools, universities, and related facilities.

News

Dryer catches fire in DeWitt

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
A household dryer caught on fire, no injuries or structural damage reported

Latest News

News

Lansing Township Board of Trustees approved purchase of body cameras for police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
On Oct. 6, all Lansing Township Police personnel received training from Axon regarding the operation and features of the cameras.

News

East Lansing City Clerk expanding hours ahead of election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The added hours will allow voters to register to vote and apply for/receive absentee voter ballots.

News

Governor Whitmer signs bipartisan “Clean Slate” criminal justice reform bills

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Changes in the bills include allowing a person to set aside marijuana offenses if the offense would not have been a crime after 2018.

News

Leslie Public Schools out of lockdown after suspect in stabbing found

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis and Krystle Holleman
The district received a call from police notifying them of a situation in the area that required an external lockdown.

News

Sparrow announces new Outpatient Surgery Center in Lansing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Sparrow Health System announces new project