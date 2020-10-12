MDOT closing ramps in Clinton County for road work

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Starting Monday October 12, the US-127 ramps to Round Lake Road in Clinton County will close for maintenance.

The work begins at 5 a.m. Monday and is expected to be completed at 6 p.m. Thursday October 15. The work will require intermittent closures of the exit and entrance ramps at Round Lake Road. Detours will be posted, but drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

The closest cities affected by this road work are DeWitt and Laingsburg.

