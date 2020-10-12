News
LIVE - Supreme Court confirmation Special Report
By
WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT
|
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Latest News
News
10-12 Midday Weather
Updated: 34 minutes ago
10-12 Midday Weather
News
DeWitt Public Schools prepare to welcome students back in-person
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Mallory Anderson
DeWitt Public Schools prepare to welcome students back in-person
News
MDOT closing ramps in Clinton County for road work
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Mallory Anderson
Starting Monday October 12, US-127 ramps to Round Lake Road in Clinton County will close for maintenance.
News
Former deputy to be sentenced in December after plea deal
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
A former sheriff’s deputy accused in the sexual assault of a teenage boy in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Latest News
News
East Lansing announces trick-or-treating plans
Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
Mallory Anderson
East Lansing says trick-or-treating can go on as planned during the pandemic, as long as health officials don’t release further guidance.
News
One seriously injured after crash on US-127
Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By
Jake Vigna
The accident shut down southbound US-127 for about 20 minutes.
News
Whitmer expected to sign ‘Clean Slate’ bill
Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By
Jake Vigna
The bill, once signed, will erase a person’s record seven to ten years after being convicted of certain charges like marijuana misdemeanors.
News
Community says goodbye to “Fr. Jake”
Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By
WILX News 10
Father Jake as been a fixture at St. John Church & Student Center.
News
Armenian Americans petition U.S. for help in Artsakh conflict
Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By
Jace Harper
Armenian Americans protested the Turkish and Azerbaijani aggression toward Armenians.
News
Electronic music artists to close out Concert of Colors
Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT
|
By
Associated Press
Michigan State University’s Science Gallery Detroit is helping present a performance at the annual Concert of Colors in Detroit.