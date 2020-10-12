Advertisement

Leslie Public Schools out of lockdown after suspect in stabbing found

(WBKO)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - Leslie Public Schools went into a precautionary lockdown Monday morning, according to school officials.

Jeff Manthei, superintendent of Leslie Public Schools (LPS) says that the district received a call from local police notifying them of a situation in the area that required an external lockdown. The suspect in an early morning stabbing in Lansing was known to be in the Leslie area, and multiple police agencies were investigating, including K9 and drone units.

An email was sent to LPS families and phone calls were made to notify them of the situation.

In the noon hour Michigan State Police K9 units located the stabbing suspect, a male, in the woods in Leslie. The suspect was taken into custody, and Leslie Public Schools were informed that the situation was once again safe.

