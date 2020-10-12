Advertisement

Lansing Township Board of Trustees approved purchase of body cameras for police

(Source: North Port Police Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In late spring of 2019, the Lansing Township Police Department began investigating the acquisition of body worn cameras for its police force.

As a result of this process, the Lansing Township Board of Trustees voted to approve the purchase of Axon body worn cameras for each of its officers on Sept. 1.

On Oct. 6, all Lansing Township Police personnel received training from Axon regarding the operation and features of the cameras. A large portion of the operation of the cameras is related to the operating software or “back office”- which is used in classifying video for retention purposes, the efficient retrieval of video, privacy related redaction of elements of video and storage and security of the video.

Officers shall activate the camera to record all official and investigative contacts with citizens. There are also instances where the cameras will be activated automatically.

“Body cameras will be a great addition to our police department. The cameras serve a dual role in providing more accurate visual data during police interactions and helps to protect our officers against false claims," Lansing Township Supervisor Dion’trae Hayes. "Our Officers are community-oriented; often volunteering at events and engaging with the citizens they serve. Body cameras will help to strengthen those relationships through increased public confidence, transparency and accountability.”

Police Chief John E. Joseph said that he is grateful to Supervisor Hayes, Clerk Susan Aten and the rest of the Township Board for approving the purchase. Chief Joseph said that the Lansing Township Officers were a big part of the push to obtain the cameras.

“Body worn cameras will capture more audio and video than the in-car video system currently in place. The purpose of wearing the cameras is multi-faceted, but primarily to increase Officer safety, provide transparency and build public trust," said Police Chief John E. Joseph.

Expected approval of the associated policy and procedures of the cameras is scheduled for Wed., Oct. 14.

