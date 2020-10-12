Jackson Public Schools Superintendent expected to get raise after layoffs

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The superintendent for Jackson Public Schools is expected to get a raise Monday, even though the district recently laid off several staff members.

The layoffs were part of budget cuts caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources was one of the positions cut.

“You don’t cut $5 million dollars and don’t cut people,” Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Beal told News 10 on May 29.

In May, Beal was trying to balance the budget for this current school year without knowing how much money was coming from the state.

“There won’t be anybody that’s not impacted or affected by this. You can’t cut 10 percent of a budget and expect you’re going to have the same programming as a year ago,” Beal said.

The district laid off several people- including the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources.

Beal is now filling that role on top of his other duties, and the board is looking at paying him extra for the new role, plus giving him a raise.

Board President Erin White told News 10 in an email the board felt Beal wasn’t making enough for leading Jackson County’s largest district.

The Mackinaw Center for Public Policy ranks school superintendents and how much they get paid. Beal is the 131st highest paid superintendent in Michigan.

His current contract has a base salary of $158,522.

The contract is good through the next school year.

White said a committee negotiated Beal’s newest contract and took into consideration evaluations, bond projects and the COVID-19 crisis. The new contract will be good through June 2025.

The supplemental duty contract would be good during that time, or until a new Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources is hired.

The only other superintendent in Jackson County making more is Michael Smajda at Western Schools. He is ranked 65th.

News 10 asked the school board how much of an increase they are looking at giving Beal. We were told that request was forwarded to the district office, but we haven’t heard back by the time story was published.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.