Ingham County Health Department to put on free HIV testing event

(Source: WBRC)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department is hosting a free community HIV testing event on Thursday, Oct. 15. It will be held at Forest Community Health Center from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, attendees will need to wear a mask due to standing executive orders.

Testing will be confidential and available for all Ingham County residents. However, the Latino community will be the primary focus of the event as it is National Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Hispanics and Latinos in the U.S. are disproportionately affected by HIV and are often diagnosed later,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “With early diagnosis and treatment, people who are HIV positive can live long, healthy lives.”

Those who are tested will also be able to personally consult with a trained professional.

Tests are currently by appointment-only.

If you’d like to reserve a time, call (517) 887-4424, option 0.

