Hillsdale College to Play Spring Football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale College announced Monday it will play six football games next March and April within igs Great Midwest Athletic Conference members. The team with the best record will be confirmed as conference champion. Teams can begin practice February 1 There are three open dates for potential non conference games. No attendance policy has been announced. Hillsdale’s first home game is Saturday, March 13 against Findlay and the season ends on April 24 at Ohio Dominican. Hillsdale had a 6-5 record in 2019.

