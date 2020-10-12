Advertisement

Hillsdale College to Play Spring Football

Generic photo of Footballs
Generic photo of Footballs(WLUC)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale College announced Monday it will play six football games next March and April within igs Great Midwest Athletic Conference members. The team with the best record will be confirmed as conference champion. Teams can begin practice February 1 There are three open dates for potential non conference games. No attendance policy has been announced. Hillsdale’s first home game is Saturday, March 13 against Findlay and the season ends on April 24 at Ohio Dominican. Hillsdale had a 6-5 record in 2019.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

White Sox Fire Their Manager

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Tigers, Red Sox and White Sox now all need new managers

Sports

Hall of Famer Joe Morgan Dies

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Six hall of famers have died in recent weeks

Sports

Fans in the Stands at Baseball Once Again

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Some 11,500 allowed in Texas

Sports

Big Ten Sets Opening Week end Times and TV Assignments

Updated: 29 minutes ago
No fans will be allowed at any games, possibly players parents

Latest News

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

News

High School football scores and highlights from week 4

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:29 AM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
Scores and highlights from high school football action around Mid-Michigan on 10/9/2020

Sports

Lansing Catholic rolls past Charlotte 48-16

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
Lansing Catholic takes down Charlotte 48-16.

Sports

Grand Ledge wins on the road at Okemos 33-20

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
Comets pull away from Chiefs late to win 33-20.

Sports

Portland pulls away from Eaton Rapids to win 52-24.

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT
|
By Ian Gilmour
Portland takes down Eaton Rapids 52-24.

Sports

St. Johns takes down Haslett

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
|
By Kellan Buddy
The St. Johns Redwings beat Haslett 23-0 to get their first win of the season.