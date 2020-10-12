Heavy police presence in Lansing’s east side
Police are on North Foster
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is a heavy police presence this morning in the 300 block of North Foster in Lansing.
The Lansing Police Department was called to the scene of a domestic incident Monday morning. A 44-year-old woman has been taken to a local hospital with wounds inflicted by a sharp instrument. No arrests have been made at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.
WILX has a crew at the scene. This story is developing and will be updated as more information comes in.
