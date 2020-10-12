Advertisement

Heavy police presence in Lansing’s east side

Police are on North Foster
Lansing CSIU on scene
Lansing CSIU on scene(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is a heavy police presence this morning in the 300 block of North Foster in Lansing.

The Lansing Police Department was called to the scene of a domestic incident Monday morning. A 44-year-old woman has been taken to a local hospital with wounds inflicted by a sharp instrument. No arrests have been made at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

WILX has a crew at the scene. This story is developing and will be updated as more information comes in.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fatal crash on M50

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Preliminary investigation determined that a passenger vehicle and a box truck collided at the intersection.

News

LIVE - Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court confirmation hearing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Special coverage of the supreme court.

News

10-12 Midday Weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
10-12 Midday Weather

News

DeWitt Public Schools prepare to welcome students back in-person

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mallory Anderson
DeWitt Public Schools prepare to welcome students back in-person

Latest News

News

MDOT closing ramps in Clinton County for road work

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mallory Anderson
Starting Monday October 12, US-127 ramps to Round Lake Road in Clinton County will close for maintenance.

News

Former deputy to be sentenced in December after plea deal

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A former sheriff’s deputy accused in the sexual assault of a teenage boy in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

News

East Lansing announces trick-or-treating plans

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mallory Anderson
East Lansing says trick-or-treating can go on as planned during the pandemic, as long as health officials don’t release further guidance.

News

One seriously injured after crash on US-127

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The accident shut down southbound US-127 for about 20 minutes.

News

Whitmer expected to sign ‘Clean Slate’ bill

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The bill, once signed, will erase a person’s record seven to ten years after being convicted of certain charges like marijuana misdemeanors.

News

Community says goodbye to “Fr. Jake”

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Father Jake as been a fixture at St. John Church & Student Center.