Heavy police presence in Lansing’s east side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is a heavy police presence this morning in the 300 block of North Foster in Lansing.

The Lansing Police Department was called to the scene of a domestic incident Monday morning. A 44-year-old woman has been taken to a local hospital with wounds inflicted by a sharp instrument. No arrests have been made at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

WILX has a crew at the scene. This story is developing and will be updated as more information comes in.

