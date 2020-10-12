Health officials confirm 1,611 new coronavirus cases in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of October 12, Michigan health officials are now tracking coronavirus outbreaks occurring in schools, universities, and related facilities. Altogether, there are 1,611 cumulative coronavirus cases in local schools:

Here is a list of facilities that have experienced outbreaks in the respective local counties:

Michigan State University in Ingham County reports 1,531 cases in both students and staff members.

St. Martha’s in Ingham County reports 8 cases in students.

Webberville School in Ingham County reports 3 cases in students.

Springport High School in Jackson County reports 2 cases in students.

Northwest High School in Jackson County reports 2 cases in students.

Arnold Elementary in Jackson County reports 6 cases in both staff members and students.

Olivet College in Eaton County reports 59 cases in students.

Clinton County and Shiawassee County did not report any current school-related cases.

For more information on other existing counties, the numbers are updated weekly here.

