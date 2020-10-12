Advertisement

Health officials confirm 1,611 new coronavirus cases in schools

(WTVG)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of October 12, Michigan health officials are now tracking coronavirus outbreaks occurring in schools, universities, and related facilities. Altogether, there are 1,611 cumulative coronavirus cases in local schools:

Here is a list of facilities that have experienced outbreaks in the respective local counties:

Michigan State University in Ingham County reports 1,531 cases in both students and staff members.

St. Martha’s in Ingham County reports 8 cases in students.

Webberville School in Ingham County reports 3 cases in students.

Springport High School in Jackson County reports 2 cases in students.

Northwest High School in Jackson County reports 2 cases in students.

Arnold Elementary in Jackson County reports 6 cases in both staff members and students.

Olivet College in Eaton County reports 59 cases in students.

Clinton County and Shiawassee County did not report any current school-related cases.

For more information on other existing counties, the numbers are updated weekly here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Studio 10 first half hour

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

Woman loses leg after dirt bike crash

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
Sava Treloar grew up riding dirt bikes.

News

Jackson Public Schools Superintendent expected to get raise after layoffs

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
The layoffs were part of budget cuts caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Dryer catches fire in DeWitt

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
A household dryer caught on fire, no injuries or structural damage reported

Latest News

News

Michigan Supreme Court denies extension of Governor Whitmer’s executive orders

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Governor Whitmer had made the argument that the orders should be kept in place to allow for an “orderly transition.”

News

Lansing Township Board of Trustees approved purchase of body cameras for police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
On Oct. 6, all Lansing Township Police personnel received training from Axon regarding the operation and features of the cameras.

News

East Lansing City Clerk expanding hours ahead of election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The added hours will allow voters to register to vote and apply for/receive absentee voter ballots.

News

Governor Whitmer signs bipartisan “Clean Slate” criminal justice reform bills

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Changes in the bills include allowing a person to set aside marijuana offenses if the offense would not have been a crime after 2018.

News

Leslie Public Schools out of lockdown after suspect in stabbing found

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis and Krystle Holleman
The district received a call from police notifying them of a situation in the area that required an external lockdown.

News

Sparrow announces new Outpatient Surgery Center in Lansing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Sparrow Health System announces new project