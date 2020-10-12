Advertisement

Fatal crash on M50

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HAMLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Sunday afternoon Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies and troopers from the Michigan State Police were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of M50 and M99 in Hamlin Township, south of Eaton Rapids.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a 60-year-old female from Springport deceased from injuries sustained in the crash.  Preliminary investigation determined that a passenger vehicle and a box truck collided at this intersection. Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be involved in the crash at this time and seatbelt use has not been determined.

The investigation is ongoing  and is being handled by the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team and the Detective Bureau. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hamlin Township Fire Department and the Michigan Department of Transportation.

