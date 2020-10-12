Fans in the Stands at Baseball Once Again

-ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - For the first time since spring training shut in mid-March because of the virus, fans will permitted back in the ballpark. They will be allowed into Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas this evening, when the Dodgers and Braves meet in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series.

About 11,500 tickets were available, sold in groups of four with each of those pods separated by at least six feet. That’s about 28% of the 40,518 capacity at the new $1.2 billion home of the Texas Rangers.

There aren’t any fans inside Petco Park in San Diego for the ALCS between Houston and Tampa Bay.