Advertisement

Fans in the Stands at Baseball Once Again

(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - For the first time since spring training shut in mid-March because of the virus, fans will permitted back in the ballpark. They will be allowed into Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas this evening, when the Dodgers and Braves meet in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series.

About 11,500 tickets were available, sold in groups of four with each of those pods separated by at least six feet. That’s about 28% of the 40,518 capacity at the new $1.2 billion home of the Texas Rangers.

There aren’t any fans inside Petco Park in San Diego for the ALCS between Houston and Tampa Bay.

Latest News

Sports

White Sox Fire Their Manager

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Tigers, Red Sox and White Sox now all need new managers

Sports

Hall of Famer Joe Morgan Dies

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Six hall of famers have died in recent weeks

Sports

Big Ten Sets Opening Week end Times and TV Assignments

Updated: 28 minutes ago
No fans will be allowed at any games, possibly players parents

Sports

Hillsdale College to Play Spring Football

Updated: 34 minutes ago
More non conference games could be added

Latest News

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

News

High School football scores and highlights from week 4

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:29 AM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
Scores and highlights from high school football action around Mid-Michigan on 10/9/2020

Sports

Lansing Catholic rolls past Charlotte 48-16

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
Lansing Catholic takes down Charlotte 48-16.

Sports

Grand Ledge wins on the road at Okemos 33-20

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
Comets pull away from Chiefs late to win 33-20.

Sports

Portland pulls away from Eaton Rapids to win 52-24.

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT
|
By Ian Gilmour
Portland takes down Eaton Rapids 52-24.

Sports

St. Johns takes down Haslett

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
|
By Kellan Buddy
The St. Johns Redwings beat Haslett 23-0 to get their first win of the season.