East Lansing City Clerk expanding hours ahead of election

Community members can register to vote and apply for absentee voter ballots at both locations.
(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing will have expanded hours at both City Clerk locations leading up to the November 3 election.

The main office, located in City Hall at 410 Abbot Road, will have the following added hours:

  • Saturday, October 17: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 24: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 31: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, November 1: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

The satellite office, inside the East Lansing Hannah Community Center at 819 Abbot Road, will have the following hours added:

  • Saturday, October 31: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 1: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Those with a valid Michigan driver’s license or state ID can register to vote online at mi.gov/Vote through October 19.

Any registered voter can request an absentee voter ballot with no reason required. The last day to have an absentee voter ballot mailed is Friday, October 30 and the last day a registered voter can apply for an absentee voter ballot and have it issued in person is Monday, November 2 by 4 p.m.

An absentee voter ballot application and additional election information can be found at HERE. Applications can also be requested at the City Clerk’s office.

