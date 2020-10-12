Advertisement

East Lansing announces trick-or-treating plans

East Lansing says trick-or-treating can go on as planned during the pandemic, as long as health officials don’t release further guidance.
By Mallory Anderson
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:59 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

East Lansing says trick-or-treating can go on as planned during the pandemic, as long as local health officials don’t release further guidance.

Trick-or-treating hours in residential neighborhoods are expected to remain in place from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday October 31.

However, city officials remind residents traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating is a “higher-risk” Halloween activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Those in the community are encouraged to check out the CDC’s website for tips and ideas about alternative, safer Halloween celebrations.

Halloween is not a City-sponsored event and trick-or-treating is an individual choice during the COVID-19 pandemic. Homeowners who do not feel comfortable distributing candy should keep their porch lights off.

For more information about East Lansing’s Halloween plans, and tips on how to stay safe and healthy, click here.

