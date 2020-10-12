Dryer catches fire in DeWitt

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just before 3:00 p.m. Monday, DeWitt and Westphalia fire departments responded to a fire on Francis Road in DeWitt. They were assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

A household dryer had caught on fire and was extinguished without injuries.

Francis Road is closed from Cutler to Chadwick until further notice. No major structure damage was reported.

