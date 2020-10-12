DeWitt Public Schools prepare to welcome students back in-person

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) -

After several months of online and hybrid classes, the DeWitt Public Schools district is preparing to welcome back middle and high school students to the classroom full-time.

DeWitt students in Kindergarten to 5th grade have been back to in-person instruction full-time for a few weeks. Students in 6th-12th grade have been in a hybrid plan since August. That means part of their week includes in-person instruction, and the other half is virtual. 6th to 8th graders will head back to full-time in-person instruction on Monday October 19, and 9th-12th graders will resume in-person classes Monday October 26.

Superintendent John Deiter says DeWitt administrators monitor the city and county rates and cases weekly to determine when to advance with their phase-in plan. If rates in the community spike, then the school district will move back their plans and continue online instruction.

So far, DeWitt has had one positive case in the high school and about 6 students were told to quarantine as a result.

For more details and the latest information about DeWitt’s plans, visit the district’s website.

