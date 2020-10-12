Community says goodbye to “Fr. Jake”

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Saturday, family, friends and the community paid their respects to Father John Foglio, otherwise known as Father Jake among the MSU Spartans.

Father Jake as been a fixture at St. John Church & Student Center.

He came in 1967 and later took a job as the football team’s chaplain.

He has been a part of MSU athletics for over 40 years.

On Saturday, many gathered for a COVID-safe opportunity to say their good byes at a special lying in state at St. John Church and Student Center.

Father Jake was 91 when he passed away earlier this week.

