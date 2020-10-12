Advertisement

Community says goodbye to “Fr. Jake”

MSU Football team chaplain John Foglio died Monday at the age of 91.
MSU Football team chaplain John Foglio died Monday at the age of 91.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Saturday, family, friends and the community paid their respects to Father John Foglio, otherwise known as Father Jake among the MSU Spartans.

Father Jake as been a fixture at St. John Church & Student Center.

He came in 1967 and later took a job as the football team’s chaplain.

He has been a part of MSU athletics for over 40 years.

On Saturday, many gathered for a COVID-safe opportunity to say their good byes at a special lying in state at St. John Church and Student Center.

Father Jake was 91 when he passed away earlier this week.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

