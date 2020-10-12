Advertisement

Big Ten Sets Opening Week end Times and TV Assignments

The Big Ten released the schedule for the first week of games beginning on October 23.
The Big Ten released the schedule for the first week of games beginning on October 23.(Courtesy Big Ten)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference announced opening week end times and television assignments for its opening week end of football games October 23-24. The opening game Friday night October 23, finds Illinois at Wisconsin. Among the noon games the next day, Rutgers plays at Michigan State on the Big Ten Network, that game followed by Iowa at Purdue. At 7:30pm on ESPN Michigan plays at Minnesota. The Big Ten pre season favorite, Ohio State, hosts Nebraska at noon on the 24th on Fox Sports One. Other games are Penn State at Indiana, 3:30pm on the 24th and Maryland at Northwestern.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

White Sox Fire Their Manager

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Tigers, Red Sox and White Sox now all need new managers

Sports

Hall of Famer Joe Morgan Dies

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Six hall of famers have died in recent weeks

Sports

Fans in the Stands at Baseball Once Again

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Some 11,500 allowed in Texas

Sports

Hillsdale College to Play Spring Football

Updated: 34 minutes ago
More non conference games could be added

Latest News

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

News

High School football scores and highlights from week 4

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:29 AM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
Scores and highlights from high school football action around Mid-Michigan on 10/9/2020

Sports

Lansing Catholic rolls past Charlotte 48-16

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
Lansing Catholic takes down Charlotte 48-16.

Sports

Grand Ledge wins on the road at Okemos 33-20

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
Comets pull away from Chiefs late to win 33-20.

Sports

Portland pulls away from Eaton Rapids to win 52-24.

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT
|
By Ian Gilmour
Portland takes down Eaton Rapids 52-24.

Sports

St. Johns takes down Haslett

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
|
By Kellan Buddy
The St. Johns Redwings beat Haslett 23-0 to get their first win of the season.