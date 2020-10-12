Big Ten Sets Opening Week end Times and TV Assignments

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference announced opening week end times and television assignments for its opening week end of football games October 23-24. The opening game Friday night October 23, finds Illinois at Wisconsin. Among the noon games the next day, Rutgers plays at Michigan State on the Big Ten Network, that game followed by Iowa at Purdue. At 7:30pm on ESPN Michigan plays at Minnesota. The Big Ten pre season favorite, Ohio State, hosts Nebraska at noon on the 24th on Fox Sports One. Other games are Penn State at Indiana, 3:30pm on the 24th and Maryland at Northwestern.

