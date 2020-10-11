Vice President Pence to host ‘Make America Great Again’ event in Grand Rapids

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Grand Rapids will be host to Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday, October 14. The Vice President will host a ‘Make America Great Again’ event in the western Michigan city starting at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The event will be held at the Lack Enterprises building.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and will close at noon.

