Vice President Pence to host ‘Make America Great Again’ event in Grand Rapids

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Grand Rapids will be host to Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday, October 14. The Vice President will host a ‘Make America Great Again’ event in the western Michigan city starting at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The event will be held at the Lack Enterprises building.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and will close at noon.

