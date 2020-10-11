Advertisement

Michigan agency removes foxes, coyotes from unlicensed rehab

(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) - Officials removed a half-dozen red foxes, three coyotes and other animals from an unlicensed rehabilitation center in western Michigan where the owner’s 2-year-old granddaughter lost an arm after reaching into a pen that housed two wolf-dog hybrids.

State conservation officers searching the Howling Timbers facility Friday in Muskegon also found 47 dogs that are believed to have been crossbred with wolves or other wolf-dog hybrids, according to Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources.

The agency said it learned in August that a girl had been bitten in July after putting her arm into a cage.

“No person should be allowed near those dogs,” conservation officer Anna Cullen said in a release. “It’s not fair to this child who lost an arm. We are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of anyone who may encounter any animal at Howling Timbers, including the health and safety of all the animals at the facility.”

The Natural Resources Department, Muskegon County sheriff’s office, and the state Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating owner Brenda Pearson for operating the facility without required permits.

The DNR revoked Pearson’s wildlife rehabilitation permit in 2010.

Pearson, 59, said Saturday that Cullen told her in July that she could start taking in wildlife at Howling Timbers and that she was licensed. But Cullen claimed after a surprise visit in September that she didn’t have the authority to say the license was approved, Pearson told The Associated Press via telephone.

Pearson said she has been in business 27 years and continues to care for the wolf-dog hybrids because they can’t be released into the wild. Pearson said the animals are not bred at Howling Timbers and that her organization collects them from inside and outside Michigan. It is illegal in Michigan to crossbreed wolves and dogs without a permit.

Her granddaughter may have reached through a chain-link fence for the collar of a penned animal when she was attacked, Pearson said.

“We ran over and picked her up and her arm was missing from the elbow down,” she said.

There were no bite wounds on the arm when Pearson picked it up a short time later, she said.

The girl was rushed to a hospital where she underwent surgery on her right arm, Pearson added.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

10-11 Morning Weather

Updated: 34 minutes ago
10-11 Morning Weather

News

Vice President Pence to host ‘Make America Great Again’ event in Grand Rapids

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and close at noon.

News

Okemos sports complex excited to be back open with new safety protocols

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Excitement coming from local businesses Saturday after opening its doors on Friday.

News

Michigan Speaker of the House writes letter to Governor Whitmer regarding kidnapping plot

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The letter criticized the Governor's response to the announced plot to kidnap her.

Latest News

News

Mink housed on Michigan farm test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The virus that causes COVID-19 in humans has been detected in mink housed on a Michigan farm.

News

Whitmer plot a new twist in fight for battleground Michigan

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:29 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Hours after the FBI revealed a group of anti-government vigilantes had plotted to kidnap her, the Democratic governor of Michigan addressed the nation.

News

High School football scores and highlights from week 4

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:29 AM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
Scores and highlights from high school football action around Mid-Michigan on 10/9/2020

News

Potterville snaps 20-game losing streak with 14-12 win over Fulton

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT
|
By Seth Wells and Ian Gilmour
Potterville snaps losing streak with win over Fulton

News

Charlotte Lansing Catholic

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT

News

Portland Eaton rapids

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT