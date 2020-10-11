Advertisement

Electronic music artists to close out Concert of Colors

Officials with the Davenport Community School District announced on Thursday they would be canceling Band Spectacular and the Holiday Concert.
Officials with the Davenport Community School District announced on Thursday they would be canceling Band Spectacular and the Holiday Concert.(MGN Image)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State University’s Science Gallery Detroit is helping present a performance at the annual Concert of Colors in Detroit.

Underground Resistance and electronic music artists John Collins and Mark Flash will be part of Sunday’s virtual event.

On Monday, Science Gallery Detroit will host a virtual workshop on design concepts run by Canadian artist Marc Ngui.

Sunday’s performance and Monday’s workshop are part of Science Gallery Detroit’s “FUTURE PRESENT: Design in a Time of Urgency” exhibition which runs through Dec. 11. The exhibition is open in downtown Detroit and is free to the public.

“A core component of design is finding creative solutions to complex challenges,” said Devon Akmon, director of Science Gallery Detroit. “Our team has taken an innovative approach to designing timely and relevant exhibits in Detroit while presenting exciting and informative programs to a global audience through a range of collaborative partnerships.”

Due to safety concerns around the coronavirus pandemic, only 30 visitors are being allowed per hour at the exhibition. The exhibition also is being sanitized once every hour. Attendees are required to wear face coverings at all times to stem transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

Michigan State University and Science Gallery International launched Science Gallery Detroit in 2018. The initiative creates space for programs and exhibitions designed to inspire creativity.

The Concert of Colors is a free diversity-themed, week-long festival designed to unite diverse communities and ethnic groups through music and dance from around the world.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

10-11 Midday Weather Update

Updated: 2 hours ago
10-11 Midday Weather Update

News

Michigan agency removes foxes, coyotes from unlicensed rehab

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials removed a half-dozen red foxes, three coyotes and other animals from an unlicensed rehabilitation center in western Michigan where the owner’s 2-year-old granddaughter lost an arm.

News

10-11 Morning Weather

Updated: 5 hours ago
10-11 Morning Weather

News

Vice President Pence to host ‘Make America Great Again’ event in Grand Rapids

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and close at noon.

Latest News

News

Okemos sports complex excited to be back open with new safety protocols

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Excitement coming from local businesses Saturday after opening its doors on Friday.

News

Michigan Speaker of the House writes letter to Governor Whitmer regarding kidnapping plot

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The letter criticized the Governor's response to the announced plot to kidnap her.

News

Mink housed on Michigan farm test positive for coronavirus

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The virus that causes COVID-19 in humans has been detected in mink housed on a Michigan farm.

News

Whitmer plot a new twist in fight for battleground Michigan

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:29 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Hours after the FBI revealed a group of anti-government vigilantes had plotted to kidnap her, the Democratic governor of Michigan addressed the nation.

News

High School football scores and highlights from week 4

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:29 AM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
Scores and highlights from high school football action around Mid-Michigan on 10/9/2020

News

Potterville snaps 20-game losing streak with 14-12 win over Fulton

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT
|
By Seth Wells and Ian Gilmour
Potterville snaps losing streak with win over Fulton