Potterville snaps 20-game losing streak with 14-12 win over Fulton

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Potterville Vikings snapped a 20-game losing streak tonight, taking down the Fulton Pirates 14-12 in a defensive slugfest. The game was tied 6-6 at halftime. Potterville scored a touchdown off a turnover in the third quarter and converted a 2-point conversion to make the score 14-6. Fulton kept fighting, eventually punching it in for 6 with 4:27 left to go in the fourth quarter, but their 2-point attempt was stopped inches short of the goal line. Potterville’s running game closed out of the rest of the time left on the clock as the Vikings secured their first CMAC win since 2015.

Potterville moves to 1-3 and will hope to start a winning streak against Saranac next week. Fulton stays winless at 0-4 and will play Dansville next week.

