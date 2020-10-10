Portland pulls away from Eaton Rapids to win 52-24.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton Rapids got out to a surprising start against Portland, scoring 10 points in the first quarter of the game. Portland held Lansing Catholic to just 7 points last week. Portland muffed the opening kickoff and then the Greyhounds capitalized by putting 3 early points on the board. They would add 7 more in the first, but Portland would score 2 touchdowns to make it 14-10 early on in the second quarter. Eaton Rapids couldn’t keep their momentum rolling and eventually fell to Portland, 52-24.

Portland improves to 3-1 and plays Ionia next week. Eaton Rapids falls to 1-3 and will play Charlotte next week.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.