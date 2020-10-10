Advertisement

Okemos sports complex excited to be back open with new safety protocols

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Excitement coming from local businesses Saturday after opening its doors on Friday.

“Now we’re back were here! We got people running, we got people doing stuff, you can hear axes smashing against the targets in the background. Just feels good to be alive again,” said Jordan Munsters, President of High Caliber Karting and Entertainment.

Even though there is some confusion with executive orders, as of October 9th indoor venues like performance halls, movie theatres and a variety of recreational facilities are open.

High Caliber opened its business in September of 2019. Munsters says he and his team wanted to create a space in the community where people can have fun go-karting, playing arcade games, and more.

“We’ve also added rage rooms where you can come in and you get to get electronics and glass and you get to smash it all and get all that quarantine out of you. We got archery tag, we got an inflatable arena out there where you can shoot your friends with 28 pound recurve bows and carbon shaft arrows with foam tips,” said Munsters.

The indoor sports complex says before opening their doors on Friday they made so many changes to ensure the safety of their employees and guests.

“You’re going to see people wiping stuff down. We try to touch every surface or every common touch surface is wiped down every 5 minutes. Masks are required, we got the social distancing markers we’ve reduced capacity. We have UV helmet decontamination system [and] we upgraded the HVAC filtration system,” added Munsters.

The sports complex, says they do have contact tracing at its facility. If there were to be any outbreaks they will work directly with the health department and contact anyone who was in close contact with the person infected.

On Saturday customers felt happy to be back out and say they will continue to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I’m excited, I’m just going to continue to social distance and just trust God and be careful and watchful about everything that we’re doing,” said Cirea Strode.

“I think as long as we’re safe and keep our hand washed keep our masks on. You know, keep social distancing where we can. I feel really good about it. People need back out in the community right now I think,” said Simon Guevara.

For more information about High Caliber Karting and Entertainment head to its Facebook page.

For the latest details on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services emergency orders click HERE.

