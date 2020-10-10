Advertisement

Mink housed on Michigan farm test positive for coronavirus

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. Coronavirus outbreaks at mink farms in Spain and the Netherlands have scientists digging into how the animals got infected and if they can spread it to people. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. Coronavirus outbreaks at mink farms in Spain and the Netherlands have scientists digging into how the animals got infected and if they can spread it to people. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)(Sergei Grits | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The virus that causes COVID-19 in humans has been detected in mink housed on a Michigan farm, the state Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced Friday.

The recent discovery of the coronavirus in mink at the unnamed farm is not the first time the disease has been found in the animal in the United States, officials said. In August, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the first confirmed cases of the virus in mink at farms in Utah. There has since been a confirmed case in Wisconsin.

After several mink recently exhibited signs of illness and died on the Michigan farm, the owner submitted specimens from the animals for diagnosis. The Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory completed necropsies on two of the affected animals, which tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus.

There is currently no evidence that animals, including mink, play a significant role in spreading the virus to humans in the state, Michigan officials said. Investigations into how the mink contracted the virus are ongoing.

Upon learning of the mink infection, Republican U.S. Rep. Fred Upton expressed concern about how the outbreak could impact public health as well as its possible effect on Michigan agriculture.

“We have learned about potential cases of minks infected with SARS-CoV-2 at a Michigan farm,” Upton noted in a letter to the USDA. “This must be addressed to ensure the safety of farmers, their workers, and the surrounding community.”

The farm is self-contained, has few staff, and prohibits domestic animals from being onsite, according to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. That makes it unlikely the virus moving to wildlife, pets, or people, officials added.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Whitmer plot a new twist in fight for battleground Michigan

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hours after the FBI revealed a group of anti-government vigilantes had plotted to kidnap her, the Democratic governor of Michigan addressed the nation.

News

High School football scores and highlights from week 4

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
Scores and highlights from high school football action around Mid-Michigan on 10/9/2020

News

Potterville snaps 20-game losing streak with 14-12 win over Fulton

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells and Ian Gilmour
Potterville snaps losing streak with win over Fulton

News

Charlotte Lansing Catholic

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

News

Portland Eaton rapids

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Fulton Potterville

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Fowler Bath

Updated: 11 hours ago

Sports

Game of the Week: East Lansing shuts out Holt

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
It’s the second straight shutout for the Trojans

News

St. Johns Haslett

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Grand Ledge Okemos

Updated: 11 hours ago