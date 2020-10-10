Michigan reports highest COVID-19 case count since April

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The novel coronavirus continues its spread throughout Michigan. As of Saturday, October 10, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 1,522 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths linked to the virus.

State totals now climb to 134,656 cases and 6,891 deaths.

Today’s report of cases is the highest since April, according to the MDHHS.

Clinton County reports 692 cases and 14 deaths.

Eaton County reports 735 cases and 10 deaths.

Ingham County reported 3,912 cases and 53 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,298 cases and 51 deaths.

Shiawassee County reported 539 cases and 31 deaths.

Despite all this, however, the MDHHS reported 104,271 people have recovered from COVID-19. This statistic is up over 5,000 from last week’s report.

This report is updated weekly.

