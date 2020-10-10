Michigan attorney and sheriff give perspectives on kidnapping plot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday night, both Sheriff Dar Leaf as well as local attorney Jamie White shared different, but interesting takes on the kidnapping plot.

Excerpted from WXMI Fox 17 News, Sheriff Leaf gave a response to the recent kidnapping plot.

“It’s just a charge, and they say a plot to kidnap and you got to remember that. Are they trying to kidnap? Because a lot of people are angry with the governor, and they want her arrested. So, are they trying to arrest or was it a kidnap attempt? Because you can still Michigan, if it’s a felony, you can make a felony arrest," said Sheriff Leaf. "And I think it’s MC 764.4..something like that. Like point five, somewhere on there and doesn’t say if you are an elected office that you’re exempt from that arrest, so I have to look at it from that angle.”

Attorney Jamie White said he is still trying to wrap his head around the comments made by Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf. Attorney White said Sheriff Leaf has been seen at rallies with some of the men involved in the plot to overthrow the government.

“There is no legal justification for what this gentleman...for lack of better words...his words have indicated may be a part of the consideration here," said Attorney White. "But what it is, it’s part of the narrative that these right-wing nationalistic groups tend to put out their mission statement and that is that we don’t respect the government. You know, we’re going to do what we want to do.”

White said if he was a voter in Barry County, he would start a recall effort to get Sheriff Leaf out of office.

On Friday, State Attorney General Dana Nessel responded to Sheriff Leaf’s views with the following statement:

“As Michigan’s top law enforcement official, let me make this abundantly clear. Persons who are not sworn, licensed members of a law enforcement agency cannot and should not arrest government officials with whom they have disagreements. These comments are dangerous.”

