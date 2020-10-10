Lansing Catholic rolls past Charlotte 48-16

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Catholic is back in the win column after falling to Portland in week 3. The Cougars played host to Charlotte Friday and sent the Orioles packing after winning 48-16.

Lansing Catholic improved to (3-1) and will have a huge faceoff against Mason next week.

Charlotte fell to (1-3) and will take on Eaton Rapids next Friday.

