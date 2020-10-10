High School football scores and highlights from week 4
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 4 of the high school football season had its fair share of great games across the Mid-Michigan area. Scores from around the area and links to highlights for individual games can be found below.
Scores 10/9/20
Game of the Week
East Lansing 63, Holt 0 - Highlights
Portland 52, Eaton Rapids 24 - Highlights
St Johns 23, Haslett 0 - Highlights
Williamston 45, Ionia 7
Lansing Catholic 48, Charlotte 16 - Highlights
Mason 42, Fowlerville 14 - Highlights
Grand Ledge 33, Okemos 20 - Highlights
Fowler 27, Bath 6 - Highlights
Potterville 14, Fulton 12 - Highlights
Waverly 21, Richland Gull Lake 12
Reading 55, Springport 0
Jonesville 48, Quincy 0
Homer 56, Concord 14
Addison 67, East Jackson 7
Hanover-Horton 55, Napoleon 7
Dansville 26, Laingsburg 0
Pewamo-Westphalia 63, Saranac 0
Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 12, Leslie 7
Olivet 30, Lake Odessa Lakewood 6
Stockbridge 38, Perry 13
B.C. Pennfield 28, Jackson Lumen Christi 20
Hastings 38, Jackson Northwest 21
Marshall 41, Parma Western 27
New Lothrop 38, Ovid-Elsie 0
Jackson 37, Adrian 0
Michigan Center 36, Grass Lake 28
