High School football scores and highlights from week 4

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 4 of the high school football season had its fair share of great games across the Mid-Michigan area. Scores from around the area and links to highlights for individual games can be found below.

Scores 10/9/20

Game of the Week

East Lansing 63, Holt 0 - Highlights

Portland 52, Eaton Rapids 24 - Highlights

St Johns 23, Haslett 0 - Highlights

Williamston 45, Ionia 7

Lansing Catholic 48, Charlotte 16 - Highlights

Mason 42, Fowlerville 14 - Highlights

Grand Ledge 33, Okemos 20 - Highlights

Fowler 27, Bath 6 - Highlights

Potterville 14, Fulton 12 - Highlights

Waverly 21, Richland Gull Lake 12

Reading 55, Springport 0

Jonesville 48, Quincy 0

Homer 56, Concord 14

Addison 67, East Jackson 7

Hanover-Horton 55, Napoleon 7

Dansville 26, Laingsburg 0

Pewamo-Westphalia 63, Saranac 0

Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 12, Leslie 7

Olivet 30, Lake Odessa Lakewood 6

Stockbridge 38, Perry 13

B.C. Pennfield 28, Jackson Lumen Christi 20

Hastings 38, Jackson Northwest 21

Marshall 41, Parma Western 27

New Lothrop 38, Ovid-Elsie 0

Jackson 37, Adrian 0

Michigan Center 36, Grass Lake 28

