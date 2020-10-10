Advertisement

Grand Ledge wins on the road at Okemos 33-20

Comets improve to (3-1)
By Seth Wells
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge did not having starting quarterback Logan Todd when it traveled to Okemos Friday night to take on the Chiefs but it did not keep the Comets from walking away with a 33-20 win. The Comets and Chiefs were battling back and forth until the Comets took control late in the game.

Grand Ledge improves to (3-1) with the win and will face East Lansing next week.

Okemos falls to (0-4) and will face Haslett next Friday.

