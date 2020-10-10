Game of the Week: East Lansing shuts out Holt

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - After what coach Bill Feraco said was a rough day against Waverly last week, his Trojans came to Holt with a big 63-0 win.

“We had a better week of preparation, the practices were much more detailed, much better, we paid more attention to the things that we needed to do to improve,” Feraco said.

Coach Feraco credited the win to junior quarterback Ambros Wilson, who scored six total touchdowns.

"The things that we actually want to do he understands not just simply doing them, but why we’re doing them that way. So he’s coming along and improving, so that’s good.

“We’re focused and determined to get better, coach always puts us in the right position to win, so we just listened to him this week and we came out with a good outcome,” said Wilson.

Of course, you can’t have two straight shutouts without good defense.

“We’ve got kids that play together," Feraco said. "The scheme is solid and they run to the ball.”

Next week the Trojans face the Grand Ledge Comets.

