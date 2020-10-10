Advertisement

Cinemark Theaters reopen to public

The Cinemark Theater in College Station reopened Friday with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing, and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience for moviegoers.
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, movie theaters across Michigan were back open.

After seven months of being closed, many theaters now feel confident enough with enhanced cleaning and safety protocols to welcome back guests.

While the big screen hasn’t changed, everything in front of it has.

“We are staggering show times and limiting capacities to ensure physical distancing throughout the theater. We’ve also instituted a seat buffering technology, which automatically block seats adjacent to a party when booking your tickets,” said Spokesperson for Cinemark Chanda Brashearis. “Face masks are required for all employees and guests. We are disinfecting the auditorium before every show time and we are also frequently sanitizing all hard surfaces.”

Most theaters encourage people to buy tickets online. Celebration Cinema has waived its online convenience fee to cut down on lines in the theater.

To find a local

