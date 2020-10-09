Vendors look forward to Grand Ledge Fall Festival this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Ledge Fall Festival is an event that the community looks forward to each year.

But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will look a little different this year to accommodate social distancing and the use of face masks.

The color cruise, car show, wagon rides, and beer fest were canceled because of the pandemic.

Vendors and shoppers are required to be six feet apart and must wear a face mask.

Betsy Iszler, owner of Violet Magnolia LLC, said she is excited to be a vendor in the festival this year. But, she said she is nervous about large crowds.

“From a business standpoint, it would be nice. But, it has me a little bit nervous to be in a big crowd,” said Iszler.

Vendors are required to set up 20 feet apart from each other. Iszler said she is trying to be more creative with her booth. She will not require a signature when people pay with credit cards in order to avoid them from touching her device. Also, she will wear gloves.

“Usually, we try to get people to come in and look at everything, but then that makes people kind of crowded. But this year we’re trying to get different tables, so people can just walk through and not linger. I’m going to get more clothing racks and split up the sizes and things too, so I don’t have multiple people standing at a clothing rack," said Iszler.

Iszler said it’s important the festival continues this year because other vendors depend on it.

“The color cruise is closed, then this popped up and it created an opportunity for people to still see all the river and colors. The vendors, for them to still be able to come out because some of these vendors do rely on these shows to make some extra money,” she said.

The festival is Saturday, October 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be in Grand Ledge at Jaycee Park to Island Park.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.