Advertisement

Vendors look forward to Grand Ledge Fall Festival this weekend

Grand Ledge Fall Festival modified for public safety
Grand Ledge fall festival modified for public safety
Grand Ledge fall festival modified for public safety(Maureen Halliday)
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Ledge Fall Festival is an event that the community looks forward to each year.

But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will look a little different this year to accommodate social distancing and the use of face masks.

The color cruise, car show, wagon rides, and beer fest were canceled because of the pandemic.

Vendors and shoppers are required to be six feet apart and must wear a face mask.

Betsy Iszler, owner of Violet Magnolia LLC, said she is excited to be a vendor in the festival this year. But, she said she is nervous about large crowds.

“From a business standpoint, it would be nice. But, it has me a little bit nervous to be in a big crowd,” said Iszler.

Vendors are required to set up 20 feet apart from each other. Iszler said she is trying to be more creative with her booth. She will not require a signature when people pay with credit cards in order to avoid them from touching her device. Also, she will wear gloves.

“Usually, we try to get people to come in and look at everything, but then that makes people kind of crowded. But this year we’re trying to get different tables, so people can just walk through and not linger. I’m going to get more clothing racks and split up the sizes and things too, so I don’t have multiple people standing at a clothing rack," said Iszler.

Iszler said it’s important the festival continues this year because other vendors depend on it.

“The color cruise is closed, then this popped up and it created an opportunity for people to still see all the river and colors. The vendors, for them to still be able to come out because some of these vendors do rely on these shows to make some extra money,” she said.

The festival is Saturday, October 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be in Grand Ledge at Jaycee Park to Island Park.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New details on plot investigation - Kellan Buddy

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Salvation Army sets out to “rescue Christmas” by starting holiday fundraising efforts early

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
The Salvation Army is calling on the community to rescue Christmas this year.

News

Suspect has history of anti-government social media posts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cody Butler
One of the men facing federal charges in the plot to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer had a history of posting anti-government videos on social media.

News

Dad won’t send his kids to school if they have to wear masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Local dad says his kids shouldn't have to wear masks all day at school.

Latest News

News

Six of seven men involved in kidnapping plot arraigned on terrorism charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Six of the seven individuals facing terrorism and other felony charges filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel have now been arraigned.

News

Lansing Community College holds College and Career Readiness summit virtually

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Tuesday, Oct. 13, The 13th Annual Coalition for College and Career Readiness (C3R) Summit will be held virtually at 6 p.m.

News

Health officials confirm 1,095 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of October 9, Michigan health officials have reported 1,095 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 7 deaths.

News

Meijer seeks to hire over 200 new workers in Lansing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Starting pay is based on experience level and specific skills.

News

MDHHS issues Emergency Order updating gathering definitions, capacity restrictions, mask requirements and worker protections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Today’s order comes under a legal authority enacted by the Michigan Legislature after the Spanish Flu of 1918 specifically to deal with epidemics.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Three candidates seek House seat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
There are three candidates on the ballot looking to fill the 71st House District seat.