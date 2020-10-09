Advertisement

Decision 2020: Three candidates seek House seat

The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.(source: WJRT)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are three candidates on the ballot looking to fill the 71st House District seat.

Incumbent Angela Witwer, (D-Delta Twp.), is running for re-election. Rep. Witwer owns a marketing and public relations agency in Lansing. Some of her priorities include fair taxes, support for local agriculture and improving education.

Republican Gina Johnsen is also vying for the spot. Johnsen has spent the past two decades in the healthcare industry. She has also served as a Commissioner on the Eaton County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Johnsen hopes to promote jobs in skilled trades, support police, and oppose mandatory contact tracing policies.

Dalton McCuiston is running as a Green Party candidate. According to the Green Party of Michigan’s website, McCuiston supports the Green New Deal, equal rights for LGBTQ persons and Medicare for all.

The 71st District encompasses much of Eaton County.

Click here to request an absentee ballot or find your polling location.

