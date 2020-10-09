Suspect has history of anti-government social media posts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the men facing federal charges in the plot to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer had a history of posting anti-government videos on social media.

Brandon Caserta even called himself an anarchist in the videos.

“The Declaration of Independence was an anarchist document. It was a document that said, ‘you don’t own me’,” said Caserta in one of the videos.

Many videos being shared on social media show Caserta has been against government for awhile now.

He’s facing federal charges for planning on kidnapping Governor Whitmer and overthrowing the government.

“They are oppressing you for a paycheck,” he said in another video shared by director Robby Starbuck via Twitter on Thursday.

In the video, Caserta describes why people shouldn’t support law enforcement who were enforcing Governor Whitmer’s stay home orders during the pandemic.

“If you are still supporting them, you are supporting the people that are enforcing slavery on everyone else,” Caserta said.

In another video, Caserta criticizes President Donald Trump; saying Trump isn’t your friend.

“It amazes me people actually believe that, when he’s shown over and over and over again that he’s a tyrant. Every single person who works for government is your enemy, dude,” Caserta said.

Court records show he also called Governor Whitmer while planning the attack against her.

On the other hand, Pete Musico hasn’t been active on Twitter for four years.

However, he was active during the 2016 campaign, ranting about guns and the Second Amendment.

He was arrested in Jackson County on Thursday.

Barry Croft, Junior, the 44-year-old man from Delaware also charged in the plot, was pardoned from prison by the respective state governor last year.

The Delaware News Journal reports the pardon was recommended for several charges from the mid-90s.

