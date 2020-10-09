Advertisement

Salvation Army sets out to “rescue Christmas” by starting holiday fundraising efforts early

The non-profit is starting its Red Kettle donations earlier due to COVID-19.
The non-profit is starting its Red Kettle donations earlier due to COVID-19.(KOSA)
By Nicole Buchmann
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While all eyes may be on Halloween, the Salvation Army is already looking ahead to Christmas. They’re worried about how the pandemic will impact the annual Red Kettle Campaign.

That’s why the Salvation Army is calling on the community to rescue Christmas this year.

Funds raised through the Red Kettle campaign are at risk, but the requests for services are at an all-time high.

“This is going to be the hardest Christmas I have seen, and I have been doing this for Salvation Army for 27 years,” said Major Jim Irvine, Capital Area Salvation Army.

Major Jose Tamayo of Jackson County and Major Jim Irvine of the Capital Area say due to the pandemic, more Mid-Michigan families are in need. They expect the need will only increase around the winter holidays.

“We anticipate about a 155% between now and Christmas of those in need in the area,” said Major Tamayo.

Last year, the Salvation Army raised $126 million with its Red Kettle Campaign nationwide. The money goes to providing food, shelter, bill and Christmas assistance.

This year, Major Tamayo expects half of that.

“A lot of the locations we have depended on may not be able to let us ring,” said Tamayo. “We haven’t heard no, but we haven’t heard yes either.”

Hoping to make up for hundreds of thousands of dollars, the Salvation Army is starting their fundraising early with a virtual twist.

It’s called Rescue Christmas.

“The virtual kettle is a very simple concept. You set a goal and contact your family members to raise money,” explained Tamayo.

In this way, Major Irvine says you become an online bell ringer.

“People will be able to go online and make a challenge for their company or family to help raise money,” said Tamayo. “We have had donors give and have come to us now because of COVID and say ‘I used to give but now I find myself in need’ and the only way we can continue to be there is with support.”

Donations given to the Jackson County and Capital Area chapters will stay in those counties to help local families.

Click here for a link to the "Rescue Christmas" campaign.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New details on plot investigation - Kellan Buddy

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Vendors look forward to Grand Ledge Fall Festival this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Grand Ledge Fall Festival modified for public safety.

News

Suspect has history of anti-government social media posts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cody Butler
One of the men facing federal charges in the plot to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer had a history of posting anti-government videos on social media.

News

Dad won’t send his kids to school if they have to wear masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Local dad says his kids shouldn't have to wear masks all day at school.

Latest News

News

Six of seven men involved in kidnapping plot arraigned on terrorism charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Six of the seven individuals facing terrorism and other felony charges filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel have now been arraigned.

News

Lansing Community College holds College and Career Readiness summit virtually

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Tuesday, Oct. 13, The 13th Annual Coalition for College and Career Readiness (C3R) Summit will be held virtually at 6 p.m.

News

Health officials confirm 1,095 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of October 9, Michigan health officials have reported 1,095 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 7 deaths.

News

Meijer seeks to hire over 200 new workers in Lansing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Starting pay is based on experience level and specific skills.

News

MDHHS issues Emergency Order updating gathering definitions, capacity restrictions, mask requirements and worker protections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Today’s order comes under a legal authority enacted by the Michigan Legislature after the Spanish Flu of 1918 specifically to deal with epidemics.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Three candidates seek House seat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
There are three candidates on the ballot looking to fill the 71st House District seat.