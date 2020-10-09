President Trump addresses Governor Whitmer’s presser response via social media

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Donald Trump provided a statement regarding Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer. Whitmer held a press conference earlier Thursday afternoon after the news of a kidnapping plot became public knowledge.

The statements are archived from his official Twitter:

Governor Whitmer of Michigan has done a terrible job. She locked down her state for everyone, except her husband’s boating activities. The Federal Government provided tremendous help to the Great People of Michigan. My Justice Department and Federal Law Enforcement announced... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

...today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the Governor of Michigan. Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist—while Biden and Democrats refuse to condemn Antifa, Anarchists, Looters and Mobs that burn down Democrat run cities... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

In later tweets, Trump maintained that he does not tolerate extreme violence. Trump also encouraged Governor Whitmer to open back up schools, churches, and other related facilities.

