President Trump addresses Governor Whitmer’s presser response via social media

(Alex Brandon | AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Donald Trump provided a statement regarding Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer. Whitmer held a press conference earlier Thursday afternoon after the news of a kidnapping plot became public knowledge.

The statements are archived from his official Twitter:

In later tweets, Trump maintained that he does not tolerate extreme violence. Trump also encouraged Governor Whitmer to open back up schools, churches, and other related facilities.

