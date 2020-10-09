On The Job: 10/09/2020

Delivery Driver

LL Johnson Lumber Company

Salary: $17/hr

Description:

Full-time position reporting for work at 6:00 am Monday through Friday. When scheduled to drive CDL-A truck making deliveries to customers, work continues until return that afternoon/early evening.

When not scheduled to drive, maintenance or production work will be assigned, shift ends at 2:00 pm. Daily delivery schedules vary based upon customer demand and can range from less than 100 miles and one-stop to 400 miles and ten stops.. Home nights and weekends.

BENEFITS: We offer competitive medical, dental, vision, disability, 401K, vacation/holiday pay, and more.

Requirements:

IDEAL CANDIDATE MUST HAVE THE FOLLOWING SKILL SET: High School diploma/equivalency, strong customer service skills, CDL-A license for interstate travel required with current DOT Medical Clearance, and be able to lift a minimum of 50lbs.

Must possess a current CDL-A license with current DOT Medical Clearance

How to Apply: 3 WAYS TO APPLY FOR THIS POSITION:

1. Email your resume to bj@theworkbench.com

2. Call 800-292-5937 to talk with Eric Baker.

3. Stop into our Charlotte MI location to fill out an application

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11117613

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11117613

CAN- Certified Nursing Assistant

Burcham Hills Retirement Community

Salary: $

Description:

Full and Part Time Positions Available, must be available to work rotating weekends and holidays

Position Summary:

Provide assigned residents/clients with routine daily nursing care and services in accordance with the resident’s/client’s assessment and care plan, and as directed by supervision. Ensure compliance and policies/standards are upheld.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

· Review care plan daily. Observe and report all changes in the residents/clients' conditions to the Nurse Supervisor as soon as practical.

· Make residents/clients comfortable.

· Assist with transporting residents/clients, as necessary. Assist with lifting, turning, moving, positioning and transporting into and out of beds, chairs, bathtubs, wheelchairs, lifts, according to care plan and/or standards.

· Assist residents/clients with daily dental / mouth, eye/ear care, toileting / bathing, dressing/undressing and other hygiene or daily activity functions according to care plan. Keep residents/clients dry. Change dressings, bandages, binders, bedding etc., as instructed.

· Maintain intake and output records as instructed. Record all entries on flow sheets, notes, charts, etc.

· Collect specimens; prepare/give enemas report results.

· Assist residents/clients in preparing for medical tests, social activities.

· Weigh and measure residents/clients as instructed. Measure and record temperatures, pulse and respirations, as instructed.

· Answer resident/client calls promptly. Check residents/clients frequently.

· Assist with care of dying resident/client and provide post-mortem care, as instructed.

· Perform restorative and rehabilitative procedures, as instructed.

· Follow work assignments, and/or schedules.

· Create and maintain an atmosphere of warmth, personal interest and positive emphasis, as well as a calm, safe environment throughout the shift.

· Assist with housekeeping, meal serving and ensure room comfort.

· Assist in educating and modeling the practices of the Burcham Hills culture pillars.

· Maintain an effective, friendly working relationship with health professionals, physicians, consultants, and family members.

· Willingness to handle difficult residents/clients.

Requirements:

· Completed required coursework and exam for Certified Nursing Assistants for the State of Michigan. Maintain certificate as required through the State of Michigan.

· Prefer experience in an acute care, long-term care, assisted living community or home care for elderly.

· Ability to work extended or flexible hours, as necessary.

· Ability to read, write, speak and understand the English language.

How to Apply:

burchamhills.com/careers

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/6709200

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 6709200

Executive Office Assistant

Clinton Transit

Salary: $

Description:

Reports To: Executive Director

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt

Summary: This position involves a wide variety of responsibilities including reconciling general ledger accounts, reviewing and processing payables and receivables, reviewing and processing payroll, and working with management to prepare and record journal entries. Reconciliation of bank accounts, operation of a personal computer and preparing invoices. Assist in audit preparation and reconcile balances. Employee must be familiar with BS&A Software and adhere to financial policies.

This job requires the ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with vendors and members, as well as staff and management.

The primary purpose / function of this position is to provide administrative support for the Executive Director and Operations Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

Successfully oversees employee benefits enrollment, changes, and inquiries: This includes but is not limited to providing all benefit enrollment forms to all new hires, enter data changes for employees and retiree benefits, track and record benefit changes, and manage open enrollment for employees.

Creates and maintains master forms designed to enhance efficient office operations by applying knowledge of software applications.*

Ability to perform administrative and technical bookkeeping functions on a daily, weekly, monthly, and fiscal basis.*

Ability to successfully reconcile accounting reports and bank statements.

Ability to successfully balance cash, prepare deposit slips, and perform all daily financial procedures.

Ability to successfully prepare journal entries as well as the maintenance of recurring journals and other accounting records.

Ability to successfully maintain all accounts payable and receivable including monthly billing while accurately accounting for expenditures to applicable grants, operating and capital revenues, and tracking of FTA and MDOT grant funds.

Ability to successfully prepare, mail, and follow-up on outstanding invoices.

Ability to analyze accounts for accuracy, identify problem areas, and review issues with the Executive Director as directed as well as take action to resolve issues.

Ensures that the organization’s HR and Finance functions are being completed according to defined policies and procedures.

Functions as liaison between management and various departments to facilitate smooth daily operations.

Ability to screens administrative telephone calls and incoming mail at the executive level while responding promptly to incoming correspondence as appropriate.*

Ability to successfully maintain an updated and accurate calendar as well as schedules appointments, Office/Board meetings, expired documentation renewal notices, and all other related appointments as requested.

Ability to successfully prepare and confirm all travel and accommodation arrangements as well as resolve related difficulties.

Ability to successfully maintain confidential personnel records as well as compliance with record retention for all documents.*

Ability to successfully perform all duties related to job vacancies including placing advertisements as needed and scheduling interviews.

Successfully assists the Executive Director with preparation of quarterly and annual MDOT reports, application, and budget in a timely manner.

Successfully assists the Executive Director in preparing and completing all financial reporting, annual auditing, and other regulatory audits and reviews in a timely manner.

Ability to successfully operate standard office equipment efficiently including computer, printer, and photocopy machine.

Ability to troubleshoot and resolve issues with office equipment and software applications.

Ability to successfully coordinate resolution of computer or IT related issues with IT company.*

Ability to successfully manage incoming and outgoing mail up to and including FedEx and UPS deliveries in a timely manner.

Responsibility about creation of pivot table, charts and graphs.

Ability to back-up the dispatch department by answering phone calls as needed.

Ability to successfully perform other job-related duties as assigned.

Requirements:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Language Ability:

Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals. Ability to write routine reports and correspondence. Ability to speak effectively before groups of customers or employees of organization.

Math Ability:

Ability to calculate figures and amounts such as discounts, interest, commissions, proportions, percentages, area, circumference, and volume. Ability to apply concepts of basic algebra and geometry.

Reasoning Ability:

Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form. Ability to deal with problems involving several concrete variables in standardized situations.

Computer Skills:

To perform this job successfully, an individual should have knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite, Microsoft Excel, BS&A Software, HCM System and Dispatching Software; MDOT Online Reporting Platforms.

Education/Experience:

Bachelor’s degree (B. A. / B. S.) from four-year college or university or AS/AA; and/or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Equipment:

Computer

Printer

Multi-Line Telephone

Calculator

Copier/Scanner

Fax Machine

Knowledge, Skills, and Other Abilities:

Highly skilled in BS&A software with the ability to operate a personal computer and common office equipment.

Knowledge and ability to perform detailed work involving numerical data.

Ability to maintain confidential information.

Knowledge of accounting regulations, policies, procedures, and GAAP.

Strong Oral and Written Communication Skills.

Time Management Skills

Strong Organization Skills

Physical Demands:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit, and talk or hear. The employee is frequently required to stand, walk, use hands, and reach with hands and arms. The employee is occasionally required to climb or balance, stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl, and taste or smell. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 50 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include ability to see color.

Work Environment:

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

How to Apply: Email resume to schuttm@clintontransit.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11136370

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11136370

