Advertisement

Meijer seeks to hire over 200 new workers in Lansing

(source: Meijer)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Meijer, a retailer based in Grand Rapids, is in search of new employees to fill over 200 positions locally.

The job openings are at 10 stores in the Lansing and East Lansing area, include part-time and short term (seasonal) positions that range from cashiers and third-shift stockers to meat cutters, and cake decorators. In addition, the stores are looking for team members to assist with its Meijer Pickup service.

Starting pay is based on experience level and specific skills.

Meijer team members receive weekly pay, team member discounts, paid parental leave, educational reimbursement, and flexible scheduling. Representatives from the store say that they also have career advancement opportunities, access to health insurance options and the option for 401k retirement planning.

According to a press release sent our by the company, starting hourly wage will vary on experience level and specific skills.

Potential candidates can also begin the hiring process by applying online at https://jobs.meijer.com/

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect has history of anti-government social media posts

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Cody Butler
One of the men facing federal charges in the plot to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer had a history of posting anti-government videos on social media.

News

Dad won’t send his kids to school if they have to wear masks

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Local dad says his kids shouldn't have to wear masks all day at school.

Breaking

Six of seven men involved in kidnapping plot arraigned on terrorism charges

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Six of the seven individuals facing terrorism and other felony charges filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel have now been arraigned.

News

Lansing Community College holds College and Career Readiness summit virtually

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Tuesday, Oct. 13, The 13th Annual Coalition for College and Career Readiness (C3R) Summit will be held virtually at 6 p.m.

News

Health officials confirm 1,095 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of October 9, Michigan health officials have reported 1,095 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 7 deaths.

Latest News

News

MDHHS issues Emergency Order updating gathering definitions, capacity restrictions, mask requirements and worker protections

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Today’s order comes under a legal authority enacted by the Michigan Legislature after the Spanish Flu of 1918 specifically to deal with epidemics.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Three candidates seek House seat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
There are three candidates on the ballot looking to fill the 71st House District seat.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Jackson proposes change to nominating petitions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
A proposal on the ballot in Jackson suggests changing the process for candidates who are filing for election.

News

The Flint Community Lab celebrates grand opening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The project’s focus is to provide residents with knowledge about the safety of their water.

News

UN World Food program awarded Nobel Peace Prize

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The United Nations’ World Food Program on Friday won the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity in regions of conflict and hardship around the globe.