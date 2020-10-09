Meijer seeks to hire over 200 new workers in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Meijer, a retailer based in Grand Rapids, is in search of new employees to fill over 200 positions locally.

The job openings are at 10 stores in the Lansing and East Lansing area, include part-time and short term (seasonal) positions that range from cashiers and third-shift stockers to meat cutters, and cake decorators. In addition, the stores are looking for team members to assist with its Meijer Pickup service.

Starting pay is based on experience level and specific skills.

Meijer team members receive weekly pay, team member discounts, paid parental leave, educational reimbursement, and flexible scheduling. Representatives from the store say that they also have career advancement opportunities, access to health insurance options and the option for 401k retirement planning.

Potential candidates can also begin the hiring process by applying online at https://jobs.meijer.com/

