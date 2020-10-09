Little River Casino Resort notified about positive COVID-19 case

MANISTEE, Mich. (WILX) - The Little River Casino Resort was notified of one person who tested positive for COVID-19. The person was on the property on the following dates: October 2, October 3, and October 4. The person was contact traced and noted to have been on property each day between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m.

As part of the company’s COVID-19 Health and Safety Program, the following actions occurred in response to the alert of a confirmed positive Coronavirus test:

team members with a positive test result are required to self-quarantine for a minimum of 14 days and be asymptomatic for 24 hours without the aid of any medications before returning to the property.

all team members identified through contact tracing in close contact with a positive case are notified immediately, required to self-quarantine and remain off property until a negative coronavirus test result is received.

Little River Casino Resort has completed a comprehensive disinfection and cleaning protocol for affected areas identified by contact tracing. Standard COVID-19 cleaning protocols which have been reviewed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will continue for all areas of the property. Little River Casino Resort will remain open and continue to monitor the situation.

The District Health Department 10 in Manistee as well as Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Health are immediately informed of all confirmed cases.

For the most up to date information on our COVID-19 Health and Safety Program, click here.

