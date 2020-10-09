Advertisement

Little River Casino Resort notified about positive COVID-19 case

(WITN)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANISTEE, Mich. (WILX) - The Little River Casino Resort was notified of one person who tested positive for COVID-19. The person was on the property on the following dates: October 2, October 3, and October 4. The person was contact traced and noted to have been on property each day between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m.

As part of the company’s COVID-19 Health and Safety Program, the following actions occurred in response to the alert of a confirmed positive Coronavirus test:

  • team members with a positive test result are required to self-quarantine for a minimum of 14 days and be asymptomatic for 24 hours without the aid of any medications before returning to the property.
  • all team members identified through contact tracing in close contact with a positive case are notified immediately, required to self-quarantine and remain off property until a negative coronavirus test result is received.

Little River Casino Resort has completed a comprehensive disinfection and cleaning protocol for affected areas identified by contact tracing. Standard COVID-19 cleaning protocols which have been reviewed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will continue for all areas of the property. Little River Casino Resort will remain open and continue to monitor the situation.

The District Health Department 10 in Manistee as well as Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Health are immediately informed of all confirmed cases.

For the most up to date information on our COVID-19 Health and Safety Program, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Salvation Army asking for help this Christmas

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Salvation Army asking for help this Christmas

VOD Recordings

Parent fights school mask mandates

Updated: 1 hour ago
Parent fights school mask mandates

VOD Recordings

Changes for Grand Ledge Fall Festival

Updated: 1 hour ago
Changes for Grand Ledge Fall Festival

VOD Recordings

New details emerge about suspects

Updated: 1 hour ago
New details emerge about suspects

Latest News

News

Militia experts worry more violence could happen following foiled kidnap plot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Experts who have tracked antigovernmental groups for years say Michigan has a long history of militia groups.

News

Militia expert concerned about more violence

Updated: 2 hours ago
Militia expert concerned about more violence

News

New details on plot investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
New details on plot investigation

News

Salvation Army sets out to “rescue Christmas” by starting holiday fundraising efforts early

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
The Salvation Army is calling on the community to rescue Christmas this year.

News

Vendors look forward to Grand Ledge Fall Festival this weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Grand Ledge Fall Festival modified for public safety.

News

Suspect has history of anti-government social media posts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
One of the men facing federal charges in the plot to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer had a history of posting anti-government videos on social media.