Lawmakers react to Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot

By Cody Butler
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Investigators say the driving force behind the plot was the Governor’s executive orders issued to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Senate voted on bills reinstating some of her policies-particularly policies around school aid fund and unemployment. This is all after the state Supreme Court blocked her use of emergency powers.

Lawmakers on both sides of the Senate chambers condemned the kidnapping plot.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey called the plot “un-American.”

“These people are not patriots. There is no honor in their actions. They are criminals and traitors and they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Shirkey.

Rep. Sarah Anthony provided her perspective too.

“I think individuals who do believe everyone has a soul and everyone is a human in this society, that humanity should show up in how we treat each other,” said Anthony.

Now a few months back, armed protestors filled the Capitol. That is something many Democrats have tried changing, but the Capitol Commission hasn’t acted on. On the other hand, Republicans say a gun ban inside the building would not have stopped the attack.

“I would ask if we truly had 200 people storm the Capitol with guns, do you think a sign on the door would stop them? I seriously doubt that would change their behavior,” said Sen. Tom Barrett.

Following the armed protests in the Capitol, Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a legal opinion stating the Capitol Commission has the authority to ban guns inside the building.

The commission wants to leave it up to the legislature.

