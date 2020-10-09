Lansing Community College holds College and Career Readiness summit virtually

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, Oct. 13, The 13th Annual Coalition for College and Career Readiness (C3R) Summit will be held virtually at 6 p.m.

LCC’s C3R is a coalition comprised of individuals and organizations in the tri-county areas of Ingham, Clinton, and Eaton Counties that work together to increase the college and career readiness of high school graduates.

“The goal of C3R is to assist students who enter college and the world of work lacking the necessary skills to successfully complete college level coursework and/or compete for careers that provide them with a living wage,” said Dr. Toni Glasscoe Associate Vice President for External Affairs, Development & K-12 Operations. “Our work is designed to combat this barrier to success and work to ensure that students arrive at college with a strong foundation in reading, writing and mathematics. As we navigate through the unchartered waters related to COVID-19, the need for students to be prepared with basic skills to avert impeding their success is at a critical crossroads. This year’s Summit will examine what we must do now in a virtual world to prepare our students for success in their college education and their careers.”

The 2020 C3R Summit will focus on embedded academic supports in a virtual environment and will be moderated by Michele Strasz Executive Director for Capital Area College Access Network (CapCAN).

This year’s panelists are all from LCC:

Academic Success Coach Zack Kowalski

Jayla Knox

Mason Moberg

Eric Pouncil

Integrated English Faculty and Learning Commons Writing Studio Lead Faculty Jill Reglin

LCC President Dr. Steve Robinson

Dr. Robinson is set to deliver the keynote address.

To register for the summit, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.