Advertisement

Kidnapping plot suspects arraigned in Jackson County, neighbors react

The Munith property where the plot was being planned.
The Munith property where the plot was being planned.(WILX)
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two suspects who were involved in the Whitmer kidnapping plot were just arraigned in Jackson County.

Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico face four felony counts each-including threat of terrorism, gang membership and felony firearms.

The Attorney General’s office says Morrison and Musico are founding members of a group called Wolverine Watchmen.

Investigators say the group was run out of Morrison’s home in Munith, where they held tactical training exercises. They worked with a group led by Adam Fox on a plan to kidnap Governor Whitmer by the general election in less than a month.

When speaking to neighbors of Morrison and Pete Musico, they said they heard a lot of gunfire. They are now figuring out that the gunfire wasn’t recreational as Morrison and Musico have been charged with threatening terrorism.

Pam Karschnock is a neighbor who said she heard gunshots on multiple occasions.

“For months, there’s been gunfire almost daily. It was boom, boom, boom constantly. It’s beautiful country out here and in the peace and quiet...all of a sudden...bam, boom boom, for hours,” she said.

Linda Barnett had something similar to say.

“It was like I was in Vietnam...it was crazy...I didn’t know what was going on. I thought someone escaped from prison,” said Barnett.

Police made their arrests on Thursday morning before the suspects were able to carry out their plans.

“I’m still shaking knowing that it was that close to me and thinking about the time I almost approached them to ask them to stop,” said Barnett.

“Words are words, actions are actions, but that’s deadly...you’re talking about killing people over your political views?,”she said. “I own guns, I’m for guns, but there has to be some changes.”

During arraignment on Thursday, Morrison said he did not understand the charges filed against him.

Further allegations say the Wolverine Watchmen were attempting to get phone numbers for police officers so they could track down them down and kill them.

Morrison is due back in court on Oct. 16.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Ava Boldman

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
12-year old Ava Boldman is a rising star.

News

Lawmakers react to Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cody Butler
Lawmakers on both sides of the Senate chambers condemned the kidnapping plot.

News

President Trump addresses Governor Whitmer’s presser response via social media

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
President Donald Trump provided a statement on Twitter.

News

Police raid happened in Hartland Township during the evening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
On Wednesday night, state police and the FBI arrested suspects in a series of raids around Michigan.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Lawmakers react to kidnapping plot

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lawmakers react to kidnapping plot

VOD Recordings

More raids conducted in relation to plot

Updated: 2 hours ago
More raids conducted in relation to plot

VOD Recordings

Two suspects arrested in Jackson County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two suspects arrested in Jackson County

VOD Recordings

Court documents reveal plot details

Updated: 2 hours ago
Court documents reveal plot details

News

Police raid happened in Hartland Township during the evening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
A home on Lansing Avenue in Hartland Township is where one of the raids happened.

News

State charges filed for suspects involved in kidnapping plot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
State-level charges filed for suspects involved in Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot.