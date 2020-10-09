Kidnapping plot suspects arraigned in Jackson County, neighbors react

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two suspects who were involved in the Whitmer kidnapping plot were just arraigned in Jackson County.

Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico face four felony counts each-including threat of terrorism, gang membership and felony firearms.

The Attorney General’s office says Morrison and Musico are founding members of a group called Wolverine Watchmen.

Investigators say the group was run out of Morrison’s home in Munith, where they held tactical training exercises. They worked with a group led by Adam Fox on a plan to kidnap Governor Whitmer by the general election in less than a month.

When speaking to neighbors of Morrison and Pete Musico, they said they heard a lot of gunfire. They are now figuring out that the gunfire wasn’t recreational as Morrison and Musico have been charged with threatening terrorism.

Pam Karschnock is a neighbor who said she heard gunshots on multiple occasions.

“For months, there’s been gunfire almost daily. It was boom, boom, boom constantly. It’s beautiful country out here and in the peace and quiet...all of a sudden...bam, boom boom, for hours,” she said.

Linda Barnett had something similar to say.

“It was like I was in Vietnam...it was crazy...I didn’t know what was going on. I thought someone escaped from prison,” said Barnett.

Police made their arrests on Thursday morning before the suspects were able to carry out their plans.

“I’m still shaking knowing that it was that close to me and thinking about the time I almost approached them to ask them to stop,” said Barnett.

“Words are words, actions are actions, but that’s deadly...you’re talking about killing people over your political views?,”she said. “I own guns, I’m for guns, but there has to be some changes.”

During arraignment on Thursday, Morrison said he did not understand the charges filed against him.

Further allegations say the Wolverine Watchmen were attempting to get phone numbers for police officers so they could track down them down and kill them.

Morrison is due back in court on Oct. 16.

