Advertisement

Hurricane Delta: FEMA deploys additional workers, resources to Gulf Coast

A neighbored that was hit by Hurricane Laura is seen ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)
A neighbored that was hit by Hurricane Laura is seen ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)(Gerald Herbrt | AP)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly 500 additional federal responders have been deployed to the Gulf Coast to assist in the response to Hurricane Delta.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been authorized by President Trump to provide personnel and emergency protective measures to several counties and parishes in Louisiana and Mississippi. FEMA says a request from Alabama is currently under review.

According to the agency, FEMA has pre-staged over 5 million meals, more than 4.5 million liters of bottled water, and more than 270 generators. Blankets, tarps, roof sheeting, and cots are also available to each affected state, based on need and requests to the agency.

“FEMA has been in Louisiana for months,” said Assistant Administrator for FEMA’s Field Operations Division John Rabin. “Since Hurricane Laura hit almost 6 weeks ago, we have had a significant presence of FEMA employees to help respond to and recover from Laura.”

Experts are calling this a record setting hurricane season. For the sixth time, people in Louisiana are fleeing their homes while emergency officials ramp up response efforts. Hurricane Delta is expected to hit areas that have already been ravaged by Hurricane Laura in August. Local officials are also under the pressure of balancing evacuations and the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a lot of challenges that we’ve seen during this hurricane season,” said Rabin. “The biggest one is ‘how do we operate in a covid environment?’ We have to make sure we are doing everything we can to help them recover in an environment that is challenging.”

Delta is expected to make landfall Friday evening. For information on how to apply for FEMA assistance, you can visit FEMA.gov.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect has history of anti-government social media posts

Updated: moments ago
|
By Cody Butler
One of the men facing federal charges in the plot to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer had a history of posting anti-government videos on social media.

News

Dad won’t send his kids to school if they have to wear masks

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Local dad says his kids shouldn't have to wear masks all day at school.

Breaking

Six of seven men involved in kidnapping plot arraigned on terrorism charges

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Six of the seven individuals facing terrorism and other felony charges filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel have now been arraigned.

News

Lansing Community College holds College and Career Readiness summit virtually

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Tuesday, Oct. 13, The 13th Annual Coalition for College and Career Readiness (C3R) Summit will be held virtually at 6 p.m.

News

Health officials confirm 1,095 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of October 9, Michigan health officials have reported 1,095 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 7 deaths.

Latest News

News

Meijer seeks to hire over 200 new workers in Lansing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Starting pay is based on experience level and specific skills.

News

MDHHS issues Emergency Order updating gathering definitions, capacity restrictions, mask requirements and worker protections

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Today’s order comes under a legal authority enacted by the Michigan Legislature after the Spanish Flu of 1918 specifically to deal with epidemics.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Three candidates seek House seat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
There are three candidates on the ballot looking to fill the 71st House District seat.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Jackson proposes change to nominating petitions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
A proposal on the ballot in Jackson suggests changing the process for candidates who are filing for election.

News

The Flint Community Lab celebrates grand opening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The project’s focus is to provide residents with knowledge about the safety of their water.

News

UN World Food program awarded Nobel Peace Prize

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The United Nations’ World Food Program on Friday won the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity in regions of conflict and hardship around the globe.