Health officials confirm 1,095 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of October 9, Michigan health officials have reported 1,095 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 7 deaths. The state total now sits at 133,134 cases and 6,876 deaths.

Clinton County reports 683 cases and 14 deaths.

Eaton County reports 719 cases and 10 deaths.

Ingham County reports 3,876 cases and 52 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,259 cases and 49 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 540 cases and 31 deaths.

These numbers are updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.