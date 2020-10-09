Decision 2020: Jackson proposes change to nominating petitions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A proposal on the ballot in Jackson suggests changing the process for candidates who are filing for election.

Right now, candidates have to submit a notarized affidavit recognizing they collected signatures to be on the ballot. The proposal would allow candidates to instead give a non-notarized certificate with the nominating petitions.

It comes after a court battle with a former mayoral candidate. Cindy Eby was originally disqualified from the race because she turned her petitions in before they were notarized; however, a judge ordered that her name be put on the ballot.

State law does not have a notary requirement.

Click here to request an absentee ballot or find your polling location.

