White House Press Secretary releases statement following Governor Whitmer’s conference

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has released her statement in response to remarks made by Governor Whitmer in her news conference earlier on Thursday:

“President Trump has continually condemned white supremacists and all forms of hate. Governor Whitmer is sowing division by making these outlandish allegations. America stands united against hate and in support of our federal law enforcement who stopped this plot.”

