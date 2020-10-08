Advertisement

Wallen dropped as ‘SNL’ performer after breaking COVID rules

Morgan Wallen has been dropped from performing on “Saturday Night Live” after breaking the show’s COVID-19 protocols.
FILE - In this June 5, 2019, file photo, Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards on at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)
FILE - In this June 5, 2019, file photo, Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards on at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) -

The country singer posted a two-plus minute video on social media Wednesday about the show’s decision. He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a crowded bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama. Wallen was listed as a musical guest for this Saturday’s show.

The singer was emotional during his post, saying he respects the show’s decision. The 27-year-old Wallen said his actions were “short-sighted” and has affected his long-term goals and dreams. Wallen said he has not tested positive for the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

