Titans Dealing With Illegal Practice Issues

Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31), inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) and safety Amani Hooker (37) strip the ball from Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis.
Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31), inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) and safety Amani Hooker (37) strip the ball from Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
-NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee was told players could not gather together for any in-person activities either at the club’s facility or elsewhere a day before several Titans worked out at a private school, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday. The NFL closed both the Tennessee and Minnesota facilities Sept. 29 after eight positive test results for the Titans. A group of Titans worked out Sept. 30 at a private school. The Titans had another positive test Thursday, bringing the team’s outbreak of COVID-19 to 23.

