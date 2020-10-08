Titans Dealing With Illegal Practice Issues

-NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee was told players could not gather together for any in-person activities either at the club’s facility or elsewhere a day before several Titans worked out at a private school, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday. The NFL closed both the Tennessee and Minnesota facilities Sept. 29 after eight positive test results for the Titans. A group of Titans worked out Sept. 30 at a private school. The Titans had another positive test Thursday, bringing the team’s outbreak of COVID-19 to 23.

