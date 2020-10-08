Advertisement

State charges filed for suspects involved in kidnapping plot

Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison.
Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison.(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State-level charges have been filed for multiple suspects involved in the Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot.

Those suspects have been identified. These are the following charges:

Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford: Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; Gang membership – a 20-year felony, which may be served as a consecutive sentence; and Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Shawn Fix, 38, of Belleville: Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac: Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell: Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

William Null, 38, of Shelbyville: Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

(Pictured below) Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 42, who live together in Munith: One count each of threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; One count each of gang membership, a 20-year felony that may be served as a consecutive sentence; One count each of providing material support for terrorist acts; and One count each for carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Null and Molitor were arraigned Thursday before Antrim County Magistrate Jessica Allmand. Their bond was set for $250,000. Their probable cause conferences are set for Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. Their preliminary exams are scheduled for Oct. 21.

Musico and Morrison are expected to be arraigned in Jackson County. Fix is currently in custody, and his arraignment is pending in Antrim County.

Here are the affidavits:

Click here to view the charging documents for Bellar.

Click here to view the charging documents for Fix.

Click here to view the charging documents for Molitor.

Click here to view the charging documents for Morrison.

Click here to view the charging documents for Musico.

Click here to view the charging documents for Michael Null.

Click here to view the charging documents for William Null.

WILX will keep you updated as we know more.

